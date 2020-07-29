When the Suikoden creators announced the Kickstarter for spiritual successor Eiyuden Chronicle, it garnered a lot of interest from Suikoden fans who wonder what the series could be like today. What they didn’t expect was the overwhelming interest to not only break through multiple stretch goals in a single day, but to actually break Kickstarter itself, crashing the site multiple times on Monday after it first launched.

The Eiyuden Chronicle Kickstarter campaign reached its initial ~$500,000 goal within just three hours of launch on July 27th. That was despite three distinct crashes during that time in which the Kickstarter site wasn’t accessible. Still, it didn’t slow the cascade of support for the project. Through even more crashes, the project broke through multiple stretch goals, including passing the $1 million mark required for console versions of the game. After just two days, backing for Eiyuden Chronicle currently sits at more than $2.2 million with 30 days to go to the end of the campaign.

Rabbit & Bear Studios confirmed in an update today that the Kickstarter crashes were indeed caused by Eiyuden Chronicle supporters flooding the site to back the project (and curiously watch the number rapidly rise in real time).

The first 24 hours of our campaign have been pretty crazy. Many of you probably noticed that during the opening hours of the campaign, Kickstarter crashed multiple times. This was unfortunate, but it was rather heartening that it was the spirit and love of our fans that were the ultimate culprit of the crash. As Murayama-san tweeted after the outage, it was an ultimate combo attack that the Kickstarter servers could not withstand! Additionally, the Kickstarter staff were kind enough to add an extra day to our campaign to make up for the time lost. Let’s make that time count!

With a month to go until the end of the project, there’s a lot of room Eiyuden Chronicle to raise even more money and meet multiple additional stretch goals for elements like new minigames, characters, and other features the devs are pledging to add. The team says that development is scalable and they can easily meet the requirements of the high demand. Currently the project is targeted for late 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and “Nintendo’s next console.”

The Eiyuden Chronicle campaign page has a ton of information about the game, including story, characters, gameplay, music, and more. There are gifs, screenshots, short videos, and descriptions to keep you sufficiently anticipating the release of the game in two years. For now, all we can do is sit back, continue to support the project, and wait for more information and updates from the development team.