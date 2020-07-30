In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak this spring, Bethesda and id Software cancelled the annual QuakeCon event. Since then, the companies have opted to host a digital showcase, aptly titled QuakeCon at Home. It will go live next week on August 7th and end on August 9th. A newly shared schedule outlines exactly what fans can expect from the broadcast, which will stream live on Bethesda’s official Twitch channel.

See the full schedule in the graphic below:

As this is the 25th annual QuakeCon, Bethesda has quite the three-day show planned. For example, several talks and panels are on the docket. DOOM Eternal fans can look forward to a panel with Hugo Martin and Marty Stratton on August 7th at 7:30pm EST. Competitions and challenges are also scheduled for the likes of DOOM Eternal, Fallout 76, and Skyrim. Play sessions and charity streams are on the cards at various times during QuakeCon at Home, too. Plus, the Dishonored tabletop RPG “adventure” is pencilled in for August 8th at 6:00pm EST.

Tabletop game publisher Modiphius Entertainment unveiled its Dishonored project earlier this year. Preorders are still live for the game, which should begin shipping in mid-August. It seems QuakeCon at Home will provide those who are interested in a new way to play Dishonored with a taste of what to expect.

Several companies have found alternative ways to communicate with fans in the wake of COVID-19 concerns. In the last couple of months alone, Sony, EA, Ubisoft, and CD Projekt RED have all held digital events in place what would have more than likely been physical during any other year.

[Source: QuakeCon on Twitter, Bethesda.net]