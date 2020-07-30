Resident Evil 3 and its multiplayer suite Resident Evil Resistance are still kicking to some degree. New paid DLC is coming to RE Resistance in the form of Leon and Claire costumes. Capcom will roll out the content on an unspecified date in August. In addition, Resident Evil 3 will soon receive DLC to unlock all of the in-game rewards. Presumably, Capcom plans to charge players for these cheat unlockables, similar to last year’s Resident Evil 2 remake. (The pack of unlocks in RE2 were priced at $4.99.)

Capcom shared the news with fans in the following Twitter post:

Add some style to the Survivors with Leon and Claire paid costume DLC, coming to Resident Evil Resistance in August! Plus, All In-game Rewards Unlock DLC is on the way for Resident Evil 3! pic.twitter.com/UjbugljpIs — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) July 30, 2020

Suffice it to say, these particular DLC offerings are bound to disappoint some Resident Evil faithful, especially those who remember the in-game rewards DLC from RE2. Since RE Resistance hasn’t made the splash Capcom may have hoped for, it’ll be fascinating to see if the Leon and Claire costumes help boost interest.

Resident Evil 3’s remake is available digitally and at retail for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. It launched earlier this year to middling reviews across the board. Most notably, fans and critics alike felt as though RE3 failed to receive the same level of craftsmanship that went into restoring and reimagining RE2.

Capcom’s next big Resident Evil release is already in the works. Resident Evil Village will hit stores sometime in 2021.

[Source: Resident Evil on Twitter]