On October 29th, FromSoftware plans to launch a Game of the Year Edition for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in Japan. At 4,800 yen, which translates to about $45 USD, customers will receive the base game, the recently announced free update, guidebook, and special packaging. The Game of the Year Edition is only confirmed to release in Japan on the PlayStation 4.

The strategy book in particular is a re-edited version of Kadokawa’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Official Guidebook. Players can expect to find combat tips within it, as well as insight on how to clear the game’s earlier stages.

Get a look at the special packaging and guidebook for Sekiro’s Game of the Year Edition in the image below:

As noted above, FromSoftware is preparing to unleash a free update for the title. Like the Game of the Year Edition, the update is slated to roll out this fall on October 29th. Fans can expect the content to add in two brand-new modes, three additional outfits, and Remnants.

Reflections of Strength counts as one of the two new modes, enabling players to retry their hand at a previously defeated boss. Gauntlets of Strength throws players into waves of challenges with a limited number of lives. With Remnants, a community-based feature, players will have the ability to record up to 30 seconds of gameplay and leave it behind for others to happen across while playing.

Of the three extra costumes, two are unlocked by completing the Gauntlets. The third will be available to all who have endured and beaten the core game.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is available to purchase now on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Sekiro Official Website via Gematsu]