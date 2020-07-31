Akin to The Witcher 3 before it, many are expecting Cyberpunk 2077 to take western RPGs to new heights. This may come to pass with the mission structure, gameplay, and narrative. However, it seems fans should especially look forward to the more dialogue-centric scenes. These sequences will apparently allow players to peek around, surveying the surrounding area for suspicious behaviors by other NPCs, giving a broader dynamic context to conversations in the game.

The September 2020 issue of Official PlayStation Magazine (via Sirus Gaming) walks through how Cyberpunk 2077’s dialogue system works. During dialogue sequences, the protagonist V can look around at leisure. In an attempt to negotiate with potential muggers, for instance, V may spot a nearby NPC making a move retrieve something from behind their back.

Taking note of such actions could help identify early signs of danger. They may also benefit a player who aims to tip the scales in their favor mid-negotiation. Supposedly, if the paranoia stirs a little too long, players can even choose to end the dialogue and take out the other faction on-the-spot.

Elsewhere, Lead Quest Designer Pawel Sasko recently spoke about another way the team will subvert expectations. Players won’t need to finish the main story to beat the game, he explained. Cyberpunk 2077’s myriad subplots were designed to inform the overarching narrative, thus drastically changing it along the way. The same holds true for the lifepath players choose for V in the beginning. Even V’s relationships with the most significant companions will be different depending on choices made early on. While perhaps some similar paths can be taken, it’s unlikely any two players will have the exact same experience.

CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 will hit stores for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One later this fall on November 19th. Those who purchase a copy on current-gen consoles will receive free access to a next-gen upgrade for the RPG on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

[Source: Official PlayStation Magazine via Sirus Gaming]