Ubisoft’s battle royale title Hyper Scape is presently in open beta on PC. It’ll exit that phase on August 2nd to prepare for its full launch on August 11th as a free-to-play experience. The first season of content won’t exclusively kick off on PC, however. Hyper Scape’s Season 1 will also go live for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 11th.

In announcing the news, Ubisoft shared details about Season 1 content and unleashed a brand-new trailer. Check it out in the video below:

Hyper Scape Season 1 starts August 11! Our first season introduces a new weapon, a new hack, new limited-time game modes, a 100-tier Battle Pass, and more. Oh, and did we mention that Hyper Scape Season 1 is coming to XBOX ONE and PlayStation 4? pic.twitter.com/HneNXHfTMB — Hyper Scape (@HyperScapeGame) July 30, 2020

Thanks to cross-platform progression across all platforms, PC players who wish to transfer their Open Beta or Technical Test cosmetics to console will have the option to do so.

Hyper Scape Season 1 will introduce plenty of new content for players to sink their teeth into. For one, eleven guns and eleven hacks are set to debut. A mid-range weapon known as the Dragonfly serves as one example, alongside Magnet–a hack that can help trap unknowing opponents when they least expect it. Limited-time game modes will enter the mix during Season 1 as well, this includes the previously announced Solo and Squad Crown Rush.

Following a series of leaks, Ubisoft teased Hyper Scape late in June. A full unveiling went live earlier this month, ahead of the open beta launch on PC.

[Source: Hyper Scape on Twitter, Gematsu]