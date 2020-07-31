Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is a puzzle-adventure adaptation of the BBC’s award-winning TV series, Peaky Blinders. Publisher Curve Digital and developer FuturLab announced the title this spring, promising a summer 2020 release. That promise has been kept. Peaky Blinders: Mastermind will come to the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox One next month on August 20th for $24.99. Preorders are currently live for the PC and Xbox One versions.

Curve Digital unveiled the puzzle game’s release date in the following post, alongside a brand-new gameplay trailer:

Witness the rise of Tommy Shelby in the official puzzle-adventure game, #PeakyBlinders: Mastermind. Enjoy our brand new trailer featuring the vocal talents of Cillian Murphy. Coming to PC & consoles 20th August.

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind takes place in Birmingham, England after the Great War. Set before the events of the TV show’s first season, Mastermind’s narrative centers on Tommy Shelby and the gang of Shelby family criminals that surround him. In the game, Tommy will learn of plans that mean to permanently halt the family business’ growth. He’ll naturally stop at nothing to thwart such intentions.

Throughout Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, Tommy will showcase his ability to devise complex scenarios. To see this play out, players will assume control of Tommy and several other notable members of the Shelby family, including Polly and Arthur.

Simply planning a scenario won’t be enough to guarantee success, however. Coordination is apparently key as well. This should especially come into play with Mastermind’s time manipulation mechanics, which will allow players to reset, rewind, and fast-forward a character’s movements.

