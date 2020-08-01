Sony has officially launched a marketing campaign for two of its Bravia television models, promoting them as “ready for PlayStation 5” sets.

As spotted by GameSpot, Sony has picked Bravia Z90H and Z8H series for the campaign, reminding players that “we’re at the dawn of a new era in gaming,” and that they can experience “4K/120fps, new on PS5 with a compatible Bravia television.”

The Z90H (X900H) sets are priced starting $999.99 and the Z8H models range between $6,000 to $9,000. Forbes pointed out that both models offer full array LED screens with local dimming, 4K/120fps support, and automatic switching to game mode when consoles are connected for a “smooth, responsible gameplay.”

“Just plug in an HDMI cable and Bravia will recognize when a console is connected and automatically switch to game mode,” reads a description. “You’ll enjoy smooth, responsive gameplay and you can even control your PlayStation with your TV remote.”

“Our TVs with high-speed 4K/120fps HDMI input give you smoother, clearer movement for responsive gameplay,” the description continues. “PlayStation 5 and Z8H/X900H support 4K/120fps gaming.”

It’s interesting that Sony has kicked off this joint marketing effort considering we still don’t have a release date or price tag for the PS5. However, if rumors are to be believed, we’ll hear something this month.

All eyes and ears on the next State of Play! As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more information so stay tuned. In the meantime, let us know if you plan to pick up any of the aforementioned TVs to enhance your gaming experience.

[Source: GameSpot, Forbes]