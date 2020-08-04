Yesterday’s gameplay trailer giving a great overview of the major changes coming the Verdansk map in Call of Duty Modern Warfare Warzone Season Five, including the Stadium getting blown open, trains starting to roll, and the train station opening for business in a big way. Activision and Infinity Ward have now revealed the full Season Five roadmap, which confirms details about these map changes as well as hints at upcoming events later in the season that could bring additional exciting mysteries.

For a high level overview, take a look at the Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone Season Five Roadmap below:

We’ll get to that “In Season” side of things in just a moment, but first let’s look at what’s coming at the Season Five launch on Wednesday, August 5th.

Warzone’s Verdansk map is changing more than it ever has since it first launched earlier this year. While it’s not exactly a nuke going off or the dam bursting to change the whole terrain, the Stadium is opening up, “complete with a pitch surrounded by rows of seating, an additional underground parking structure, a concession stand lobby as well as other multiple interior concourses and field access.”

To help the focus of the map not centralize entirely on Stadium, the Train Station will also be opening up. Previously a largely boarded up building that most people tended to avoid, the new Train Station area “features a number of inside locations to explore; all linked to the main ticket hall and platforms.” Along with the Train Station opening, an actual train will start moving around “one of the main arterial railroad tracks that circumnavigates the southwestern part of Verdansk in a large loop.” The train will have some great loot onboard, as well as being a great tactical point and unique new feature for this portion of the map that will change the fight.

An added feature of external ascenders will be coming to certain tall buildings around Verdansk, changing the tactical approach of using roofs as points of interest with more ways to get to the top besides just the stairs or elevator shafts.

A new mode called Mini Royale is coming to Warzone, likely as a limited time mode that will rotate in and out throughout the season. Mini Royale shortens the battle royale experience with fewer Operators and a quicker pace focusing on “the first minute and the last five minutes” of traditional Warzone matches. It’s not clear how many players this will support overall or per team.

New weapons will now be able to be found in loot chests throughout Verdansk, and the new “Wartracks” in the Battle Pass will give you some tunes in your vehicles as you drive around the map.

As detailed in the gameplay trailer, Season Five is bringing a bunch of new maps to Modern Warfare multiplayer, including:

Livestock (Gunfight)

Petrov Oil Rig (6v6)

Suldal Harbor (6v6)

Verdansk International Airport (Ground War)

New modes and missions are also going to be added throughout the course of the season, including Bare Bones (no Killstreaks, no Field Upgrades, and no perks), 12v12 Search and Destroy, and unique challenges for both Modern Warfare multiplayer and Warzone players.

It wouldn’t be a new Season without a brand new Battle Pass, which features a bunch of content both on the free and paid tracks:

SO SMG (Tier 15) – free

AN-94 assault rifle (Tier 31) – free

1300 COD Points

Lerch Operator

War tracks (vehicle music)

Rodion Skin

Vehicle Skins

Nevermore finisher

Multiple additional Operator skins

Rook” skin for Roze – Tier 100

“The Veil” vehicle skin – Tier 100

“The Company’s Might” – negative tracer rounds for Assault Rifle Lima – Tier 100

And of course, the store will be getting a bunch of new packs, including emblems, calling cards, Operator skins, and more.

Though it’s not mentioned in the Activision blog article, the “In Season” section of the roadmap talks about a mysterious “Mid-Season Event.” Could this finally be the nukes going off, the dam bursting, or Call of Duty 2020 otherwise getting revealed? Mid-season will also bring a new Warzone mode called ” King Slayer,” but Activision and Infinity Ward isn’t talking about that just yet.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone Season Five kicks off on August 5th. Preload for the update is live now, and the download on PlayStation 4 is 33.9 GB. Once the update is installed, it will actually decrease the overall size of the Modern Warfare/Warzone file. A full list of patch notes should be available sometime tomorrow after Season Five launches. Seasons usually last for about two months, so we expect Season Six to kick off sometime in early October.