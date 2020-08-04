Unsurprisingly, sales of Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V continue to climb. Publisher Take-Two Interactive’s latest sales update has the open-world title sitting at more than 135 million copies sold. This serves as a considerable increase from the 130 million milestone that Take-Two reported this past May. These numbers are bound to climb further once the next-gen versions launch, especially since the publisher is promising the release of “exclusive” GTA Online content.

According to VentureBeat, such an increase in sales is even impressive by GTA V’s lofty standards. The five million copies sold in the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2020, which ended June 30th, is more than GTA V has sold in the same period since its 2013 launch. It certainly seems possible that the coronavirus pandemic fueled the title’s exponential sales growth.

Take-Two’s financial earnings report also saw the publisher reaffirm its plans to release Grand Theft Auto V on next-gen consoles. The Rockstar opus will hit the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X platforms on an unspecified date in the back half of 2021. Apparently, fans can look forward to a few new bells and whistles in some respect. In the earnings call, via IGN, Take-Two revealed “additional content exclusive to the new consoles and PC” is in the works for GTA Online. As of now, it’s unclear whether the exclusive content will launch with the next-gen versions or roll out later.

GTA V’s next-gen version was first unveiled during Sony’s PS5 games event in June. During the reveal, Take-Two and Rockstar confirmed PS5 players will receive three months of free access to GTA Online after the title’s release.

[Source: Take-Two Interactive via VentureBeat, IGN]