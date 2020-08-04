Sony has shared its earnings results for the first quarter of this fiscal year, in turn revealing the continued success of its PlayStation division. Notably, sales of PS4 hardware reached 112.3 million units as of June 30, 2020. And the number of PS Plus subscribers continues to climb, too. The subscription service now closes in on 45 million users in total.

At the end of Fiscal Year 2019, which concluded this past March 31st, PS4’s had sold through a staggering 110.4 million units worldwide. In the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2020, ending on June 30th, the console moved another 1.9 million units, crossing the milestone of 112 million devices sold.

As evidenced by the chart above, 1.9 million units sold last quarter is a step up from the 1.4 million consoles shifted in FY 2019’s final three months. However, it’s a step drop from the 3.2 million sold in FY 2019’s first quarter. No doubt this is due in part to the forthcoming release of next-gen platforms.

PS Plus is faring well, now boasting an impressive 44.9 million subscribers. This number is up from the 41.5 million reported at the end of FY 2019. And sales for first-party titles warrant praise, too. 18.5 million copies of first-party games were shifted in the first quarter of FY 2020 alone, a considerable increase from the 9.1 million reported in FY 2019’s final quarter.

The record-breaking success of both The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima are clearly responsible. Naughty Dog’s sequel moved four million units in three days, making it PS4’s fastest-selling first-party exclusive. Meanwhile, Sucker Punch’s latest sold 2.4 million copies in three days, a record for an original IP from a first-party studio on PS4.

[Source: Sony.net (Page 4, 8)]