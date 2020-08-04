PlayStation Now is adding yet another impressive batch of titles to the lineup this month. Today, Dead Cells, GreedFall, and Hitman 2 all join the service. Both Dead Cells and Hitman 2 will remain available until early next year on February 1, 2021.

Agent 47’s adventures in Hitman 2 take him around the globe to various sandbox locations. Of course, each locale boasts a target to eliminate; 47 can dispatch each target in myriad ways. The how of it all, as always, is left entirely up to a player’s discretion. Hitman 2’s arrival on PS Now seems like perfect timing, given the recent announcement of Hitman 3. The final part in IO Interactive’s World of Assassination trilogy will launch in January 2021 on both current and next-gen consoles.

Dead Cells is an action-platformer from indie studio Motion Twin. It originally launched two years ago in August 2018, introducing quite the unique roguelike experience. If the threat of permadeath doesn’t keep players on edge, the punishing combat and challenging enemies most certainly will. Dead Cells‘ commercial success warrants praise in its own right as well. Since release, the roguelike has moved an impressive three million units worldwide.

GreedFall hit stores last year, filling the void for a solid narrative-driven RPG. The title sees players exploring uncharted land, finding riches, magic, and other forms of treasure. Aiding in the development of GreedFall’s remote island is also key to the experience. In turn, forging alliances for the sake of diplomacy plays a central role in the overarching narrative. The Spiders-developed project represented nothing short of a boon for publisher Focus Home Interactive, too.

All in all, this appears to be a great month to jump into PS Now for those who either haven’t given it a go or backed out in recent months. Thanks to last fall’s price drop, the service only costs $9.99 per month.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]