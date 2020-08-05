In April, Blizzard Entertainment announced that due to coronavirus, it wasn’t sure whether BlizzCon 2020 would continue forward. Several weeks thereafter, the publisher confirmed BlizzCon 2020’s cancellation. A digital version of the annual event was under consideration at the time, but not set in stone. That much has since changed. In the early part of 2021, Blizzard will host BlizzCon as an online show.

Company President J. Allen Brack confirmed said plans in Activision Blizzard’s recent earnings call for the last quarter. During a Q&A segment, Brack spoke of wanting to channel the spirit of BlizzCon for the digital showcase. A firm date and other relevant details remain under wraps for the time being, however. According to Brack,

We are planning on channeling the spirit of BlizzCon into a virtual event in the early part of next year. We’re really fortunate to have a passionate and engaged community that’s really looking forward to what we’re creating and what we’re working on. And we’re looking forward to sharing what the teams have been working on for that event.

Though he could not divulge too many specifics, the Blizzard President hinted that “a number of initiatives that are underway.” Apparently, some initiatives are geared towards more than Blizzard staples, such as Diablo, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft. It would seem, then, that the company may have a few surprises up its sleeve.

Given the popularity of BlizzCon Virtual Ticket, Blizzard should have the means to put on quite the impressive online show. Virtual Tickets typically allow fans who can’t attend the on-site festivities a chance to enjoy presentations, panels, and more. Thus, it’ll be interesting to see how Blizzard manages to structure the entirety of BlizzCon around a similar experience. And with the likes of Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 waiting in the wings, next year’s BlizzCon should prove quite special, indeed.

[Source: Blizzard Entertainment via PC Gamer]