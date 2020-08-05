We’re well over halfway through the year, yet Activision remains mum about this fall’s Call of Duty entry, which has traditionally been announced in April or May preceding past years’ launches. Plenty of evidence suggests the project is a Black Ops reboot called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but other need-to-know bits of info are simply based on rumor and speculation. Activision’s plans for unveiling the game remain unknown, too; however, the publisher has teased that fans can expect a “very different” type of reveal.

As reported by GamingBolt, Activision President Robert Kostich explained during the publisher’s quarterly earnings report that Warzone will inspire how the new title is first showcased. According to Kostich, “Warzone has caused us to rethink how, when, and even where we reveal our upcoming titles, so we can’t wait to share that with the community. We think it’s going to be very different and more engaging than anything we’ve ever done before.”

Considering recent speculation that’s indicated as much, Activision potentially revealing Call of Duty’s 2020 iteration in Warzone doesn’t seem farfetched. In May, a bunker puzzle within Warzone led players down an exhaustive rabbit hole that’s yet to reach a satisfying conclusion. Several of the puzzle’s core elements–bunker, nuke, etc.–appear Cold War-esque in nature, leaving many to believe the battle royale may prove vital to the new game’s forthcoming reveal. It’s also been confirmed that the battle royale will evolve and become tied into the next Call of Duty game somehow.

Call of Duty: Warzone certainly has a big enough player-base to warrant such a marketing strategy. Yesterday, Activision confirmed the battle royale is reaching upwards of 75 million players worldwide. Even by this particular franchise’s standards those numbers are astronomical, especially since the experience launched earlier this year. What better place to reveal the next Call of Duty than a focused and committed audience of 75 million people, especially considering the free-to-play game has increased the attachment rate to the premium Modern Warfare title.

