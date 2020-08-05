The Overwatch Summer Games 2020 Event began yesterday and that can only mean one thing: It’s that time of the year again when everyone grabs their sunscreen, puts on their flippy-floppies, and then- WHAT ARE YOU DOING? DON’T GO TO THE BEACH–WE ARE STILL IN A PANDEMIC. I meant it’s time for Lucioball!

Um. Sorry. But, for real: Maybe consider avoiding all public gatherings of people en masse by staying inside and taking a look at what this year’s Summer Games offerings have in-store. Overwatch as a game is in somewhat of a holding pattern while Blizzard finds the time to stop diving in its swimming pools full of money long enough to finish Overwatch 2, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t new wonders to be found. Doomfist in a karate gi? Ashe shooting an apple off of her robo-manservant Bob? My Son chewing on a gold medal? It’s all here and more. Check out the teaser video below.

Time for more fun in the sun! Overwatch Summer Games is NOW LIVE! https://t.co/z5BI8kkDUD pic.twitter.com/r6yYiTcF3o — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 4, 2020

“The Overwatch Summer Games are back, and this year we’re challenging you to step onto the field and bring your A game! Win matches to earn weekly rewards, and net some goals in the all-new spin on classic Lúcioball, Lúcioball Remix. Play to earn Overwatch Summer Games Loot Boxes and unlock cosmetics so you can supervise the battlefield as Lifeguard Pharah, catch some waves as Surf’s Up Echo, or sip on a tropical drink and enjoy the summer sun with Ana’s new Highlight Intro,” says Blizzard of this year’s summer event.

And if you’re one of those weirdos who actually likes Lucioball then you’re in luck, as its (sadly) back and features a new remix mode that adds a second ball and speeds things up. I guess that makes this Lucioball Tournament Edition if we’re going by NBA Jam rules. Which is too bad, because NBA Jam does rule and Lucioball does not.

The event runs from now until August 25, with three weekly quests that provide a sweet, new skin for Tracer, Bastion, and Orisa. Log in today, open that free Summer Games loot box, and mull over the idea that CEO Bobby Kotick makes $30 million dollars a year while some Blizzard employees have been sleeping in their cars.