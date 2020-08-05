The developers at Abstract Digital and Dual Effect are inspired by horror classics such as Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and Alone in the Dark. The teams have used said inspiration to craft something special, a new survival horror game–Tormented Souls. PQube will publish the project, which is slated to launch for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox One on an unspecified date in 2021. Curiously the announcement trailer does not mention next-gen consoles at all.

Get of look at how Tormented Souls aims to capture the spirit of classic survival horror experiences in the following announcement trailer:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tormented Souls follows Caroline Walker who’s investigating the disappearance of twin girls. The search leads her to Winterlake, where a mansion turned hospital spells nothing but trouble. Things take a turn for the worst when she awakens one night in a bathtub and finds herself attached to old medical equipment. As is often the case in survival horror titles, she’ll have to fight to stay alive while wandering the abandoned property.

Perhaps abandoned isn’t the best descriptor, though. During her exploration of the mansion, Caroline will come across forces of darkness that intend to thwart her every attempt at uncovering the truth. Apparently, an alternate reality accessible through mirrors and a host of creative puzzles will add color the experience, too.

In taking inspiration from the aforementioned classics, Tormented Souls provides a “modern take on the fixed-perspective adventure.” Modernized controls and a “more dynamic camera” will help the title abide by the standards of today, while also ensuring an experience reminiscent of the seminal horror titles of old.

Tormented Souls is due out on PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox One at an unspecified date in 2021. No next-gen versions have been announced yet.

[Source: PQube Games via Gematsu]