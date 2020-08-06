The indie action-adventure title Kena: Bridge of Spirits certainly counted as one of the highlights of Sony’s “The Future of Gaming” event in June. Though some of the games shown during the digital showcase will receive updates in today’s State of Play, Kena will not feature among them.

In response to a fan question, developer Ember Labs confirmed the project’s absence from the upcoming State of Play in the following Twitter post:

We will not be featured, but we are excited to watch the event! — Kena: Bridge of Spirits (@emberlab) August 5, 2020

It’s unfortunate that more footage from Kena: Bridge of Spirits won’t be shown off today. However, more news about the charming adventure is bound to surface in the near future, given that Ember Labs has the release pencilled in for sometime later this year.

The State of Play that Sony hosts today will go live at 1:00pm PST. In sharing news about the broadcast, the company made it clear no “big” PlayStation 5 announcements are inbound. As such, the next-gen console’s release date, price, and preorder details are not surfacing this afternoon.

Much of the show’s focus will instead be on upcoming PS4 and PlayStation VR titles. Furthermore, Sony promises to provide a “few quick check-ins” on indie and third-party projects that were featured in the June showcase. In short, fans would do well to set their expectations accordingly.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is slated to launch on an unspecified date this holiday season for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Epic Games Store.

[Source: Ember Lab on Twitter via GamingBolt]