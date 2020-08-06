All the hubbub surrounding Spider-Man as a PlayStation-exclusive character for Marvel’s Avengers has yet to cease. At the very least, fans can find solace in knowing he will count as the only character to receive such treatment. No other heroes in Marvel’s Avengers will appear exclusively on just one platform, which means there won’t be any additional PlayStation-exclusive characters or a similar exclusive for Xbox to balance things out.

IGN Japan learned as much in a recent interview with Crystal Dynamics Co-Head Scot Amos. As relayed by VG247, Amos told IGN Japan, “[Spider-Man] is the only character that we are doing that way.”

Another statement from Amos has only compounded the topic’s online discourse. During the interview, the studio executive added, “for those players who absolutely want to play as Spider-Man, you have the option to do so on PlayStation.” His choice of words is being compared to Don Mattrick’s infamous E3 2013 comment about Xbox One’s then always-online initiative, in which he told Geoff Keighley: “Fortunately we have a product for people who aren’t able to get some form of connectivity, it’s called Xbox 360.”

Amos also briefly touched on cross-platform play possibilities. The studio has nothing to reveal on this front as of yet. However, cross-play is something the developers are keeping an eye on, since they’ll be “adding on to [Marvel’s Avengers] for years.” Hawkeye and the PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man will serve as just the first of a series of planned post-launch characters alongside an expanding and evolving story.

Marvel’s Avengers will hit stores early next month on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Beta access goes live tomorrow for PS4 preorders. PC and Xbox One players can join the beta on August 14th, the same day it opens for all PS4 users. An open beta across all platforms arrives later in the month on August 21st. Check out our early hands-on with the Marvel’s Avengers beta to get an idea of what’s coming over the next few weekends.

[Source: IGN Japan via VG247]