The previously rumored August 6th (hey, that’s today!) PlayStation State of Play ended up being real, but Sony set expectations upon its official announcement that the show would not feature PS5 hardware or business announcements. Instead, expect a focus on PS4 and PSVR games, as well as a few updates on third-party and indie games from June’s PS5 Future of Play reveal showcase. The show is supposed to be more than 40 minutes long, the longest State of Play to date, which is a bit curious for a show that won’t market the next big thing from Sony. Either way, it should be a good show if Sony determined they needed a 40-minute presentation for things outside of the PS5 and first-party titles.

Watch the PlayStation State of Play

Today’s State of Play airs at 1 pm Pacific/4 pm Eastern. You can catch the full show live in the embedded stream below (or watch it on demand later):

Again, the video description specifically states “There will be no PlayStation Studios updates in this episode, or any updates around hardware, business, preorders, or dates,” so the show will most likely center on third-party partnerships. Sony’s showed a renewed strength recently in partnering with third-party and indie developers. Most notably, Marvel’s Avengers is set to feature Spider-Man as an exclusive character for PlayStation platforms. Could we get a glimpse at Spidey gameplay? A strong partnership with Activision also continues, so perhaps the show will feature more on Crash Bandicoot 4, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, and updates on Call of Duty. After all, Season Five of Warzone just kicked off, which is the featured header on the PlayStation Twitter account.

I’d also wager we might see a bit more of Young Horses Bugsnax, as the game’s Twitter account has been very active with reveals and it was one of the hot highlights of the June showcase. There are a number of other rumors floating around, such as Overwatch 2 gameplay being shown, but Blizzard is a big enough entity that they wouldn’t need to utilize the platform showcase to show off the long awaited hero shooter. One game we know for certain that won’t be shown is Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

No matter what gets shown, you can put away your credit cards and stop refreshing Amazon, because today isn’t when were destined to learn the PS5 price, release date, and preorders. While some expect that could come at some point later this month, others say it may not end up happening until September.

What do you think we’ll see in today’s State of Play showcase? If you’re here after it has already aired, what did you think of what was shown? Was it worth 40 minutes of your day? Let us know in the comments below.