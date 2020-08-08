God of War director Cory Barlog has said that in comparison to previous generations, transitioning to the PlayStation 5 will be easier and “a little bit less of a massive leap of faith.”

Speaking recently during Gary Whitta’s Animal Talking, Barlog said that players have a “really good foundation of understanding” when it comes to the next gen, and from a development standpoint, it doesn’t feel like a case of going back to square one.

Like with every generation, it always feels like we master the generation right when there’s a new one coming up, and you’re like, ‘I just finally got this one,’ but I think this is going to be a little bit different. As the consoles progress it feels like we’ve gotten a really good foundation of understanding, so transitioning between generations is going to be a little bit less of a massive leap of faith. PS2 to PS3 was this really big like, turn your head differently and kind of look at like, ‘oh wow, you can do that,’ but it takes a little while to figure it out.

Barlog then joined fellow industry professionals in praising the PS5’s SSD, teasing that “there’s a lot of stuff that we’ve been messing around with and seeing.” He added:

I’m impatient and I don’t like any kind of load times. We’ve gone to great lengths in this series [God of War], like all the way back to the PS2, of trying to hide any kind of loading so that you never really feel like you’re having that artificial layer of the game break you out of it – we let the menus do that and all the upgrading and stuff.

What do our readers think?

[Source: Animal Talking via VGC]