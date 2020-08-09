Following months of reports about its sale, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment seems to be resting safely with AT&T for now, if comments by WarnerMedia’s new Chief Executive Officer are anything to go by.

Jason Alan Kilar, who became WarnerMedia’s CEO on May 1st, penned a letter to the organization’s employees and sat down for an interview with Deadline, in both of which he alluded that the rumored sale is off the table at least for now. However, Kilar didn’t go into any details.

As spotted by WindowsCentral, the letter dated Friday, August 7th, states in part:

The Warner Bros. Motion Pictures Group continues to be led by Chairman Toby Emmerich. Warner Bros. Television Studios group continues to be led by Chairman Peter Roth.Warner Bros. Interactive remains part of the Studios and Networks group, along with our Global Brands and Franchises team including DC led by Pam Lifford, and our Kids, Young Adults and Classics business led by Tom Ascheim, all focused on engaging fans with our brands and franchises through games and other interactive experiences.

Speaking to Deadline, Kilar praised WarnerMedia’s interactive business, stating that it has the capability to go global.

I think their [interactive division’s] ceiling is so high, and I’m very, very much a believer in news and information around the globe. And frankly, we have the best brand in the world in CNN when we look at website traffic and the power of the brand. Also, we have a very strong interactive team of about 2,000 software developers that tell interactive stories; the opportunity to go global with that is very, very big as well.

It doesn’t sound like Activision, EA, and Microsoft will have to consider parting with their money for the foreseeable future.

[Source: WindowsCentral, Deadline]