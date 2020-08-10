EA Access subscribers interested in giving EA Sports UFC 4 a try are in luck. The game’s “Play First Trial” is now accessible on EA’s service just in time for its forthcoming release.

EA shared news of EA Sports UFC 4’s EA Access arrival in the following trailer:

The latest UFC entry from EA was announced last month during UFC 251. This particular reveal came on the heels of ongoing speculation and leaks, fueled by PSN listings and closed beta sign up forms.

EA Sports UFC 3 counts as the last title in the franchise, having hit stores over two years ago in February 2018. It seems the development team has worked wonders to improve upon the formula. In UFC 4, players can anticipate a host of new features. In addition to an all-new Career Mode, UFC 4 will boast two fresh environments, both of which will allow players to “experience the origins of combat sports.” New modes such as Blitz Battles and Online World Championships should add something interesting to the mix, too.

Of course, gameplay has received quite the overhaul in its own right. As teased in the above trailer, players can expect more control when striking, better responsiveness, and greatly improved takedown and ground mechanics. Fluidity in key phases of the fight underwent a redesign, as well. All in all, fans are in for a different kind of interactive UFC experience this time around.

EA Sports UFC 4 comes to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms later this week on August 14th. Though EA developers have said a next-gen version isn’t in the works, ESRB ratings suggest otherwise.