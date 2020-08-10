Since the PlayStation 4’s release nearly seven years ago, Sony has unleashed over 25 color schemes for the DualShock 4 controller. Naturally, some designs go out of stock or become increasingly difficult to get a hold of at a fair price. As such, the hardware manufacture is bringing back a handful of DualShock 4 colors this month at participating retailers. The returning colors include the following: Berry Blue, Red Camouflage, Rose Gold, and Steel Black.

According to a PlayStation Blog post, the restock should take place at select retailers globally. Unfortunately, there isn’t a specific list to go by. Based on a quick Google search, it seems as though the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart are the ideal places to look first in North America.

You can find each color on Amazon below:

While this is all well and good, many a PlayStation fan patiently awaits news about the PlayStation 5 and DualSense. In addition to details concerning the console’s price, release date, and preorders, fans are especially keen to know how soon the DualSense might receive color variants. Such interest particularly hit a high last week in the wake of supposed black DualSense images making the rounds online. A closer look at the photos themselves indicates all is not as it seems. The pictures appear to be of little more than a DualSense prototype and not a different color.

Sony also recently revealed that while the DualShock 4 will be compatible with the PS5, it will only work with PS4 games. PS5 games will require the new DualSense controller and its variety of new features as Sony looks to make a generational leap with the next-generation hardware and accessories.

PlayStation 5 is still slated to launch later this year during the holiday season. A recent report from Bloomberg claims Sony has tentative plans to unveil a price and release date sometime this month.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]