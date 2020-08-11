Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has been hit with yet another delay. Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Hardsuit Labs originally planned to release the title earlier this year. A delay pushed it to an unspecified date later in 2020. Now the action-RPG is being postponed to a nebulous 2021 launch window for the PS4, PS5, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Paradox Interactive and Hardsuit Labs announced news of the revised release plans in the early hours of this morning. The message went live via the following Twitter post:

Today we have an important announcement in regards to the release date of Bloodlines 2. pic.twitter.com/M3xR5qOOpN — Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (@VtM_Bloodlines) August 11, 2020

Simply put, the development team behind Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 needs more time to complete its vision for the project. Such a decision wasn’t made lightly, according to the text-laden image in the tweet above. However, this was a necessary move “due to the quality bar and ambitions” that Hardsuit Labs set for itself. The ultimate goal, the message continues, is to craft the best possible player experience.

At the time of writing, neither Hardsuit Labs nor Paradox can offer further details on the matter. Fans can expect to receive an update about Bloodlines 2’s release timing and “other organizational changes” in the months ahead.

Work on the Seattle-set sequel began sometime in 2015. The two companies unveiled the title in the spring of 2019 during that year’s GDC. Since then, details about Bloodlines 2 have rolled out piecemeal.

[Source: Vampire: The Masquerade on Twitter]