Codemasters Pushes Back DiRT 5 Release Date by One Week

Several weeks ago, Codemasters confirmed plans to launch DiRT 5 on October 9th for current-gen consoles and PC. It seems development has hit a tiny snag, however. A short delay is shifting the title’s release date by one week. As such, DiRT 5 will now roll out on October 16th. Fans who purchase the Amplified Edition will receive three-day early access, allowing them to get behind the wheel on October 13th. As of writing, there’s no word on why Codemasters finds such a delay necessary.

The developer shared the news earlier this morning on its Twitter feed in the following post:

Apparently, the brief delay won’t have any impact on the studio’s next-gen plans for DiRT 5. In a follow up tweet, Codemasters noted the new racing title remains on track for a late 2020 release on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. And, yes, those who buy a copy on current-gen platforms will still receive a free upgrade to a next-gen version.

Fans of the franchise have plenty to look forward to with the new installment. Most notably, Codemasters has quite the ambitious Career Mode in store, which will star the voice talents of Troy Baker and Nolan North.

