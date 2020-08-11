Yesterday, a trophy update on the PlayStation 4 let loose hints about The Last of Us Part II’s next big update. Fans are in for a treat with the arrival of a Grounded Mode and Permadeath difficulty setting. Thankfully, the wait for both is not a long one. Naughty Dog plans to unleash TLoU Part II’s Grounded Update later this week on Thursday, August 13th.

The studio announced what exactly players can expect from the Grounded Update in the Tweet linked below:

Introducing our new #TheLastofUsPartII Grounded Update, launching Thursday! It adds:

Grounded Difficulty

Permadeath Mode

2 New Trophies

Unlockable Modifiers

New Features & Improvements Watch the trailer: https://t.co/86VneJecKu

Learn more: https://t.co/LHfcHSXnzd pic.twitter.com/IF7h222sQj — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) August 11, 2020

The following trailer offers even more insight about what the Grounded Update will bring to the experience:

Similar to the original The Last of Us‘ Grounded Mode, the difficulty setting in The Last of Us Part II will up the challenge considerably. The HUD will be minimized, enemies will prove far deadlier, and resources won’t be easy to come by. Interestingly, the trailer makes no mention as to whether or not the Grounded Mode is going to affect Part II’s Listening Mode.

Gameplay modifiers such as Infinite Crafting, Mirror World, and Slow Motion all seem like a promising additions, too. The same can be said for the new Graphics Modes, which will allow fans to play in a variety of graphical styles, similar to updates made to Naughty Dog’s previous games. Of course, the update’s other major draw is the advent of Permadeath Mode. Players get one life. If killed, it’s back to the start of the game (or Day, or Chapter, depending on which permadeath option players choose). Players who are able to beat the sequel on the Grounded and any of the Permadeath modes will earn two new trophies.

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II is available digitally and at retail exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Naughty Dog on Twitter]