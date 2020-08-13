Developer Ember Lab unveiled its magical action-adventure title Kena: Bridge of Spirits during Sony’s PS5 games event in June. The project’s gameplay showcase wowed viewers with its gorgeous visuals and intriguing premise. Players on both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 platforms will get to enjoy the title. Now we know how Ember Lab aims to make the transition from current-gen to next-gen even easier. Like a number of other cross-gen experiences, those who purchase Kena: Bridge of Spirits on PS4 will receive a PS5 upgrade free of charge.

When asked about the possibilities of a free PS4 to PS5 upgrade, the studio’s Twitter account responded in the affirmative. As of now, though, Ember Lab can’t share too many specifics about “time limit details” and such.

Yes!

We don’t have the time limit details yet, but the upgrade is slated to be free! — Kena: Bridge of Spirits (@emberlab) August 12, 2020

It’s not quite clear what they mean by “time limit details,” and whether or not this offer will only be available until a certain date. They are at least certain enough of the plans to let players know that it is “slated to be free,” but expect additional details about the upgrade at a later date.

Kena is on track to offer a fully explorable world accentuated by fast-paced combat mechanics. Players won’t be alone in their ventures, either. A host of tiny companions known as the Rot will join, too. The adorable little creatures boast a wide variety of upgradeable abilities, which will help players manipulate the lush environments around them. While the title didn’t feature in Sony’s most recent State of Play stream, it should be only a matter of time before it surfaces once more.

Ember Lab’s Kena: Bridge of Spirits currently lacks a solid release date. However, it is slated to launch sometime later this year on the PS4, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

[Source: Ember Lab on Twitter via DualShockers]