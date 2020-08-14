Another significant member of Rockstar’s development group has departed the studio. Key personnel Leslie Benzies and co-founder Dan Houser left in 2016 and early 2020, respectively. New information shows that another prominent figure, Lazlow Jones, exited the studio in April of this year.

Jones served as a writer, producer, and in-game DJ for several Grand Theft Auto projects. He additionally has credits on Bully, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption franchises. Jones’ name won’t appear on future Rockstar Games titles, however. The developer’s LinkedIn profile, originally spotted by YouTuber GTAMen, notes that he left the company this past April. For now, Jones is hard at work on multiple projects, including show development for Disney and Netflix. He’s also serving as a consultant for an unnamed gaming company and collaborating with a Comedy Central writer/director.

Jones’ LinkedIn profile further details that he began working for Rockstar in April 2001. As of now, there’s no official word on why he chose to leave his position after nearly two decades.

Regardless of the reasoning, Jones’ departure came on the heels of a transitionary period for the Grand Theft Auto developer. Co-founder Dan Houser left in March of this year, following a lengthy break beginning in the early part of 2019. The finer details concerning his departure aren’t publicly known, either.

Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive has expressed confidence in the studio’s future post-Houser’s exit. In an investor call weeks ahead of Houser’s departure, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said Rockstar’s “never been stronger.” At present, all anyone can do is take his word for it.

[Source: GTAMen, LinkedIn via IGN]