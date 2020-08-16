Sometime last week, known insider AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem claimed to have heard from a “source” that the PlayStation 5 is struggling to achieve 4K. According to him, Sony players should expect “fake” 4K on the upcoming hardware – a statement that he later stressed was just something he had “heard” and couldn’t confirm.

Dusk Golem has since been stripped off his mod powers on ResetEra but we won’t get into that he said/she said. What’s important is that at least one developer has since jumped into the debate and rubbished reports of their game struggling on the PS5.

TeamKill Media, who is developing cosmic-horror first-person shooter Quantum Error, said that the game is currently running at 4K/65-70 frames-per-second “unoptimized” and it will achieve its goal of 60 fps.

In response to a Twitter user’s baseless claims, TeamKill said:

Not sure where this quote comes from but, it didn’t come from us.

Quantum Error currently is running at 4K 65-70 FPS unoptimized. We will be hitting our goal of 4K 60 FPS.

And there will be much more than just corridors lol! — QUANTUM ERROR (@quantum_error) August 13, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, TeamKill said that Quantum Error is being built for the PS5 and will be scaled back for the PS4, not the other way round.

“Though we plan to bring Quantum Error to the PS4, we are developing it for the PS5 tech and features first and foremost,” wrote the studio. “We will not be holding back to make it work on PS4. The PS4 version will be a downgraded version of the PS5 version, but will still look amazing.”