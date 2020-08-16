Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Epic Games and DC have announced Fortnite: The Last Laugh, a DC Super-Villains themed bundle for the PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

The bundle will become available starting November 17th and will cost $29.99 for the following items:

1,000 V-Bucks

Three outfits: The Joker, Poison Ivy, Midas Rex

Three Back Blings: Laugh Riot (reactive), Back Bloom, Midas Crest

Four Pickaxes: Bad Joke, The Joker’s Revenge, Ivy Axe, Kingmaker

Pick a Card Contrail

You can purchase The Last Laugh at retail as well as via first-party online stores or Fortnite‘s in-game store.

This announcement comes at an interesting time for Epic Games, who recently took Apple and Google to court after Fortnite was removed from Google Play and App Store for attempting to bypass platform payments systems. According to Epic, the platforms’ payment systems are restrictive and constitute a monopoly, hence violating a number of laws.

“At the most basic level, we’re fighting for the freedom of people who bought smartphones to install apps from sources of their choosing, the freedom for creators of apps to distribute them as they choose, and the freedom of both groups to do business directly,” Epic CEO Tim Sweeney argued. “The primary opposing argument is: ‘Smartphone markers can do whatever they want’. This as an awful notion. We all have rights, and we need to fight to defend our rights against whoever would deny them.”

The ‘Free Fortnite’ hashtag has since been trending on Twitter. The battle rages on.