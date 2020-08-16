Find you an employer like Sony. A number of company staffers have taken to Twitter to share photos of an awesome replica tsuba (hand guard) that they were gifted for being one of the first 50 employees to platinum Ghost of Tsushima.

Without further ado, check out the images below (thanks, SP1st):

Sony recently ran an internal competition: The first 50 players to unlock the platinum trophy for Ghost of Tsushima won a replica tsuba (sword hand-guard) in a beautifully engraved display box. I finished in 2nd place! pic.twitter.com/Of7L8d9voF — Birdman Drew (@Birdman_Drew) August 14, 2020

Oh man I was wondering who got ahead of me! I was 3rd! pic.twitter.com/IYnjYPXwSM — Scot (@Scotamari) August 14, 2020

Congrats!! I finished 16th! The collection feels complete now pic.twitter.com/RvW6o1Zp2Q — MARYANN (@itsMaryannz) August 15, 2020

Wohoo, congrats! I finished 27th and it still took me a week to recover from the binge Loved every moment of the game though. Plus the tsuba looks amazing alongside the Collector’s Edition items. pic.twitter.com/fczGAwE9Z2 — Kara Johnson (@KaraBearGamer) August 14, 2020

They are nice aren’t they 🙂 pic.twitter.com/2VtAVdLQjj — Mila Pavlin #UX #A11Y (@MissFire4) August 14, 2020

Funnily enough, the tweets attracted a lot of attention from upset fans who completely missed the part where it was noted that this is an “internal” competition for Sony employees, and complained that the competition was rigged because reviewers had the game ahead of release (insert facepalm emoji).

As for who got first place, that remains a mystery. According to Birdman Drew, “legend has it” that Jin Sakai was the first employee to unlock the Platinum!

