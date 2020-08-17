Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics kicked the hornet’s upon confirming Spider-Man’s exclusivity on PlayStation platforms for Marvel’s Avengers. A permanent reminder of the deal is now making the rounds, courtesy of a box art image that boasts a Spider-Man exclusivity tag on PS4 versions. The sticker in question simply reads: “Spider-Man Comes to Marvel’s Avengers.” In a small box below that sits the “PlayStation Exclusive” marker.

Eagle-eyed internet sleuths spotted the updated box art on Amazon’s Australian storefront. At the time of writing, the tag is no longer present on the Marvel’s Avengers box art. However, someone managed to capture a picture of the Spider-Man PS4/PS5 exclusivity sticker beforehand. Check out the box art image below:

The webslinger won’t arrive in-game until sometime early in 2021. But the widespread disappointment among many fans is already palpable. Crystal Dynamics’ faulty explanation regarding the exclusivity decision only made matters worse. The developer has since confirmed that Spider-Man counts as the only console-exclusive character, though. Yet, that doesn’t mean the rest of the experience is off limits in terms of exclusivity deals. In fact, Verizon/Virgin and Five Gum customers are set to receive a batch of exclusive skins for the Avengers.

Marvel’s Avengers hits the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms in a couple of weeks on September 4th. Those who purchase a copy on current-gen consoles will gain access to a free next-gen upgrade. The title’s second beta weekend came to a close last night; the final beta weekend goes live this Friday. It will be open to everyone regardless of platform and preorder status.

[Source: Amazon AU via VG247]