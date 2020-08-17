Batman: Arkham Origins developer WB Games Montréal is back to its teasing shenanigans. This time, the studio’s launched a new teaser website, r3dakt3d.com, which clearly translates to redacted.com. In addition, yet another cryptic clip is available on the developer’s official Twitter page.

Check out the clip in the tweet linked below:

Pausing at the 13-second mark reveals what appears to be a modified version of the Court of Owls logo.

The “r3dakt3d” website boasts a similar teaser. However, it doesn’t cycle through a glimpse at a possible Court of Owls nod. It instead pauses on a sequence of numbers and letters, configured like an unfinished word search puzzle that reads “WE HAVE BE3N EXPECTING YOU.” The puzzle’s bottom right corner includes the date 8/18 in red. Below that in small gray print is a timer that seems to be counting down from 24 hours. Reason suggests another teaser of some kind will go live tomorrow at 11:00am EST.

The following is a screenshot from the “r3dakt3d” website as it appears at the time of writing:

Thankfully, the long-running teasing and speculation will soon come to an end. During DC FanDome on August 22nd, WB Games Montréal will finally unveil its next adventure. Fans can tune in to the reveal for free at 1:30pm EST. The reveal’s 20-minute time slot will also make room for a Q&A session with developers. An official announcement for Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is slated for the same day at 8:00pm EST.

Thanks to a host of teasers over the last couple of years from the studio itself, it seems WB Games Montréal’s next project will center on the Court of Owls. A batch of domain names, which correctly outed the Suicide Squad title, suggests the Batman game will go by the name Batman: Gotham Nights.

[Source: WB Games Montréal on Twitter]