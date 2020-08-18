In the months following its 2016 release, Firewatch resurfaced due to news regarding a film adaptation. Indie developer Campo Santo announced it would be heavily involved with the project, alongside Good Universe–a production and financing company. During the course of the nearly four years since then, details about the Firewatch film have been made scarce. The project is receiving new life, though, thanks in large part to Campo Santo teaming with a different production studio, Snoot Entertainment (Blindspotting and Little Monsters).

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Snoot Entertainment’s Keith Calder and Jess Wu Calder are leading the charge as producers. Meanwhile, Campo Santo’s own Sean Vanaman and Jake Rodkin will take on producer duties, as well. Interestingly, it does not seem as though even the cursory details are set in stone just yet. A statement given to THR suggests the Firewatch adaptation could be either a film, TV series, or both.

Calder told the publication, “Firewatch is a stunning accomplishment, a beautiful and heartbreaking piece of art. I’m delighted that Sean and Jake are letting us ruin their perfect video game by turning it into a movie and/or TV show.”

The Campo Santo producers shouted the praises of their partners at Snoot Entertainment, too. Vanaman said,

Jess and Keith are hard-working and visionary film producers with impeccable taste in video games. Not unlike when we met Joe Drake and the team at Good Universe in 2016, we knew in our first conversation with Jess and Keith that they’d make great partners. We have no doubt in their expertise, their taste and their passion and assume that our experience as so-so game developers will make us first-rate producing partners.

Firewatch launched early in 2016 to incredible acclaim. According to THR’s report, the title has since surpassed 2.5 million units sold. Because of its breakout hit, critics and fans alike were eager to see what Campo Santo would do next. The answer came during the 2017 Game Awards, during which the studio announced In the Valley of Gods. Valve’s acquisition of Campo Santo the following year eventually led to an indefinite delay for In the Valley of the Gods, as the Firewatch team shifted focus to Half-Life: Alyx and other Valve titles.

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter via Polygon]