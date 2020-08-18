PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – August 18, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
*Links are for the listed region*
North American Update
August’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
PS4 Games
- The Alto Collection $9.99
- Arcade Archives Burger Time $7.99
- Banner of the Maid $16.99
- Big Dipper $4.99
- Cave Digger $14.99
- Darkestville Castle $14.99
- Escape From Tethys $9.99
- Even the Ocean PS+$11.99/$14.99
- FAIRY TAIL $59.99
- FAIRY TAIL Digital Deluxe $74.99
- Golf $9.99
- Horror Adventure $9.99
- Hunt $9.99
- JigSaw Abundance CyberPunk Bundle $4.99
- Kawaii Deathu Desu $3.99
- Manifold Garden PS+$17.99/$19.99
- Manifold Garden Deluxe Edition PS+$26.99/$29.99
- Metamorphosis $24.99
- Mortal Shell $29.99
- Of Tanks and Demons III $4.99
- The Office Quest $9.99
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker $49.99
- Rusty Gun $4.99
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris $59.99
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition $104.99
- Thief Simulator $19.99
- Through the Darkest of Times $14.99
- Tyd wag vir Niemand $9.99
- UFC 4 $59.99
- Zero Strain PS+$7.99/$9.99
- Zombie Driver: Immortal Edition $14.99
PS Vita Games
- Kawaii Deathu Desu $3.99