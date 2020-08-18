After partnering with Sony for the PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man character and certain mobile providers offering exclusive cosmetics, it turns out Marvel’s Avengers has yet another partnership up its super-powered sleeve. VIZIO is the official HDTV and sound bar partner for Marvel’s Avengers, “giv[ing] gamers every advantage as they play the highly anticipated game upon its release.”

This isn’t going to give you any in-game content, so don’t think you have to run out and buy a new VIZIO TV to get some exclusive cosmetic item in Marvel’s Avengers, but the partnership does highlight VIZIO’s commitment to gaming with its new 2021 line of TVs, which appear to be “next-gen ready” at a glance, future proofing your living room with features you’ll need as the PS5 and Xbox Series X release later this year. “Step-up models like the New M-Series, P-Series Quantum, P-Series Quantum X, and all new OLED include a ProGaming Engine, which offers support for variable refresh rate (VRR) and support for 4K at 120fps,” via the integrated HDMI 2.1 eARC ports. HDMI 2.1 is an important next-gen feature that many current TVs don’t support, giving VIZIO a leg up as next-gen approaches. The TVs also feature the V-Gaming Engine, which detects gaming signals and automatically adjusts to lower latency and gaming modes to optimize performance, something VIZIO calls a “best-in-class gaming experience.”

VIZIO also employs special processors called IQ Ultra and IQ Active, which “adjust contrast at the level of individual pixels” and a 1GHz CPU that “smooths contours and gradients in real time for more natural-looking graphics while accurately upscaling HD content to 4K resolution.”

“Today’s gamers want to enhance their playing experience. When they combine a new VIZIO 4K TV and new 5.1 sound bar they increase their ability to win and raise their gaming position. We have created an entirely new lineup of 4K TVs with a dedicated gaming engine & immersive 5.1 sound bars that offer a best-in-class gaming experience,” said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer at VIZIO. “We’re excited to be the official HDTV and sound bar partner for the new Marvel’s Avengers game and to give gamers every advantage as they play the highly anticipated game upon its release.”

Just like musicians want you to listen to their music with the best audio possible, game developers want your setup to give you the best experience possible. Crystal Dynamics says the VIZIO and Marvel’s Avengers partnership “takes everything to an entirely different level” thanks to the gaming specific performance features integrated in the new 2021 line of TVs.

“We want Marvel’s Avengers to be a completely immersive gaming experience and VIZIO’s high performance takes everything to an entirely different level,” stated Crystal Dynamics Creative Director Shaun Escayg. “The all-new VIZIO ProGaming Engine in their TVs will make you feel like you’re a superhero.”

You can learn more about the VIZIO Marvel’s Avengers partnership on VIZIO’s website. We previously included a VIZIO TV in our 2019 holiday buyer’s guide, as well as positively reviewing one of their Dolby Atmos sound bars earlier this year. Back in 2018, VIZIO was also part of a group of TV manufacturers and video game publishers aimed at bringing better and more consistent gaming HDR to gamers. This partnership seems to renew VIZIO’s focus on making TVs with gamers in mind, particularly as we move towards the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which demand better TV technology.

Marvel’s Avengers releases on September 4th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Current-gen owners will get upgraded to next-gen versions of the game when the PS5 and Xbox Series X release later this year.