A whole host of Render Modes are being added to DOOM Eternal today to completely change how the game looks. Players who boot up the shooter will be able to access them all free of charge. And there are plenty of options from which to choose. The stylized effects include modes such as Cinematic, Black and White, Dots, and a few others that give the fast-paced demon shooter a retro-inspired visual aesthetic.

See each of DOOM Eternal’s new Render Modes on display in the trailer linked below, which also doubles as an accolades trailer for the game:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to the trailer, a total of eight Render Modes are being added to the experience. They are as follows:

Retro Handheld

Black and White

VHS

Dots

Classic

Retro Console

Cinematic

Gritty

You can get a quick glimpse at what each render mode does in the trailer above. No doubt the various modes will prove especially eye-catching in DOOM Eternal’s Photo Mode.

Bethesda and id Software launched DOOM Eternal this past spring to widespread acclaim. Since then, id has launched several updates to improve experience. Update 1 went live in May, for example, introducing quality of life enhancements, Empowered Demons, and various BATTLEMODE improvements. Update 2 dropped late in June, unleashing a new BATTLEMODE Arena, new events, and game improvements.

There is more content on the horizon, too. Earlier this month during QuakeCon at Home, id Software shared a teaser trailer for The Ancient Gods: Part One, DOOM Eternal’s first campaign expansion. A full unveiling for the DLC is scheduled to go live during gamescom’s Opening Night Live on August 27th at 2:00pm EST.

DOOM Eternal is available via digital and retail storefronts for PS4, Google Stadia, PC, and Xbox One. The shooter will also release on the Nintendo Switch sometime this year, though no release date has been set in stone just yet.