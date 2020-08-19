Slightly Mad Studios’ Project CARS 3 is scheduled to race its way into stores at the end of this month for consoles and PC. With only a handful of days left until the release, then, the developer is addressing some last minute questions. Notably, the team has confirmed that while cross-platform play may be considered for its future games, such a feature will not see the light of day in Project CARS 3.

The studio’s Marketing & esports Manager, Joseph Barron, noted as much during a recent interview with Wccftech about the new title’s technical features. When asked whether cross-play was a possibility, Barron divulged, “cross-platform play is certainly something that we will consider for future titles, but we don’t have any plans for it in Project CARS 3 right now.”

In the interview, Barron shared a few other noteworthy details as well. For one, he told the outlet that VR support on console platforms is not something Slightly Mad Studios is targeting with Project CARS 3. Thus, PlayStation 4 players should not get their hopes up for PlayStation VR support.

Barron was also asked about the potential of ray tracing for the upcoming title. Because the new Project CARS entry will release on the PS4 and Xbox One consoles, such technology wouldn’t be possible with this version of the game. And as of now, there’s no word on whether Project CARS 3 will make the leap to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Slightly Mad Studios’ Project CARS 3 will launch later this month on August 28th for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Wccftech]