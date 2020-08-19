People Can Fly’s cooperative shooter Outriders is set to reveal its fourth and final class in the coming days. On Tuesday, August 25th, the studio plans to host its third broadcast. In addition to details about the final class, viewers will gain further insight about co-op and the Devastator class. Those interested in checking out the stream can tune in via the official Outriders YouTube channel.

The studio teased all of the above in the following video:

As of now, People Can Fly has announced three of Outriders‘ four character classes: Devastator, Pyromancer, and Trickster. The Devastator is being billed as a brute centered around close range combat. Pyromancer serves as more of the mid-range class, capable of wielding fire. The Trickster represents another close range class, but should prove much more agile than the Devastator. Not even so much as a name has been given to the fourth and final class. Fortunately, such information is mere days away.

People Can Fly and publisher Square Enix announced Outriders as a three-player cooperative title during E3 2019. Originally, the shooter was slated to launch in summer 2020. In February of this year, upon sharing news about PS5 and Xbox Series X versions, the companies unveiled plans to delay Outriders to an unspecified date later in the year.

It’s already shaping up to be a big year for People Can Fly. Weeks ago, the company’s New York office revealed that it has begun work on a “groundbreaking action-adventure” game. In addition, the New York branch plans to expand considerably over the next 12 to 18 months.

Outriders launches on the PS4, PS5, Google Stadia, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X this holiday season.

[Source: People Can Fly via GamingBolt]