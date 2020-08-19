Hey, have twenty bucks handy? Then do we have a deal for you! Many deals, actually. Loads. Tons, even. Why? The PlayStation Store is running a “Games Under $20” sale that went live today, offering massive discounts on recent and popular titles, including some games getting up to 85% off retail price. That’s a lot of percents. There are also additional discounts on certain titles if you’re a PlayStation Plus member. The sale runs through September 1, so be sure to take a look at this literal laundry list of lively and literally luminescent games to lighten your pandemic-laden lives.

So, let’s look at the full list.

PlayStation Store Games Under $20 Sale

Starting August 19 – Games Under $20 (Ends 9/01):

Will you be picking up anything in the PS Store Under $20 sale?

