PlayStation Store Games Under $20 Sale Is Live, Offers Discounts Up To 85% Off

Ps store games under 20 sale

Hey, have twenty bucks handy? Then do we have a deal for you! Many deals, actually. Loads. Tons, even. Why? The PlayStation Store is running a “Games Under $20” sale that went live today, offering massive discounts on recent and popular titles, including some games getting up to 85% off retail price. That’s a lot of percents. There are also additional discounts on certain titles if you’re a PlayStation Plus member. The sale runs through September 1, so be sure to take a look at this literal laundry list of lively and literally luminescent games to lighten your pandemic-laden lives.

So, let’s look at the full list.

PlayStation Store Games Under $20 Sale

Starting August 19  – Games Under $20 (Ends 9/01):

Price% OffPS+% Off
101 Ways to Die$4.9950%
AER – Memories of Old$4.9467%
Agents of Mayhem$5.9970%$3.9980%
Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle$8.9970%$5.9980%
Air Conflicts: Double Pack$9.9975%
Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers – PlayStation®4 Edition$7.9960%
Alekhine’s Gun$2.9985%
Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics$6.9965%
Asdivine Dios$10.4930%$8.9940%
Asdivine Hearts$7.4950%$5.9960%
Asdivine Hearts II$7.4950%$5.9960%
Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered$15.9960%
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered$9.8967%
Assassin’s Creed® Origins$11.9980%
Assassin’s Creed® The Ezio Collection$11.9970%
Batman™: Arkham Knight$4.9975%
Batman™: Arkham VR$9.9950%
Bayonetta$18.7425%
Bear With Me: The Complete Collection$5.9960%
Bear With Me: The Lost Robots$1.9960%
Beast Quest$4.4985%
Bedlam: The Game by Christopher Brookmyre$4.9950%
Bee Simulator$19.9950%$17.9955%
BioShock 2 Remastered$14.9925%
BioShock Remastered$14.9925%
BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS$14.9975%
Blackguards 2$7.9960%
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection$9.9975%
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition$7.9980%$5.9985%
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle$8.9980%$6.7485%
Bully®$8.9940%
Castlevania Anniversary Collection$6.9965%
Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood$6.9965%
Chaos on Deponia$4.9362%
ClusterTruck$4.4970%
Contra Anniversary Collection$6.9965%
CONTRA: ROGUE CORPS$11.9970%
Dakar 18$7.4970%
Danganronpa 1•2 Reload$19.9950%
Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls$9.8967%
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony$9.5984%
DARK SOULS™: REMASTERED$19.9950%
Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition$9.8967%
Darksiders III$19.7967%
Darksiders III – Keepers of the Void$7.7940%
Darksiders III – The Crucible$4.1940%
Darksiders III Season Pass$11.9940%
Darksiders Warmastered Edition$4.9975%
Date A Live: Rio Reincarnation$15.9960%
Dead Alliance™$4.4985%
Dead Alliance™: Multiplayer Edition$2.9985%
Deadlight: Director’s Cut$7.4950%
Death end reQuest$15.9960%
Defense Grid 2$2.9980%
Degrees of Separation$2.9985%
Deponia$4.9362%
Deponia Collection$15.9960%
Deponia Doomsday$4.9362%
Destroy All Humans!$4.9975%$2.9985%
Destroy All Humans! 2$4.9975%$2.9985%
Devil May Cry 5 – 100,000 Red Orbs$0.9950%
Devil May Cry 5 – 5 Blue Orbs$2.3920%
Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Hero Colors$1.5920%
Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Heroine Colors$2.3920%
Devil May Cry 5 – In-game Unlock Bundle$7.9920%
Devil May Cry 5 – Super Character 3-Pack$6.3920%
Devil May Cry 5 – V and Vergil Alt Colors$1.5920%
Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs)$19.9950%
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Upgrade$7.4950%
Devil May Cry HD Collection$14.9950%
Diablo III: Eternal Collection$19.7967%
Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory$14.9975%
DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition$18.5969%
DiRT Rally 2.0 – Year One Pass$9.9950%
Disgaea 1 Complete$19.9960%
Disgaea 5 Complete Bundle$19.9950%
DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE$14.9950%
DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE Season Pass$9.9950%
Doctor Who: The Edge of Time$13.7445%$11.2455%
DOOM® VFR$8.9970%
Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition$15.9960%
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra Pass$14.9950%
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Super Pass$14.9950%
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Ultra Pack Set$7.4950%
Dragon Star Varnir$19.9960%
Dreamfall Chapters$7.9960%
Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour$3.9980%
Dungeons 2$7.4975%
Dungeons 3$14.9950%
Dying Light$12.9935%
Dying Light – Godfather Bundle$2.0033%
Dying Light – Harran Inmate Bundle$2.0033%
Dying Light – Shu Warrior Bundle$2.0033%
Dying Light: The Following$9.9950%
EA Family Bundle$7.9980%
Edna and Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes$4.9975%
Edna and Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition$14.9925%
Elite Dangerous$11.9960%
Elite Dangerous: Deluxe Edition$17.9970%
Espire 1: VR Operative$14.9950%
Everyday Heroes Bundle$12.2465%
Extinction$4.4985%
Extinction: Days of Dolorum Season Pass$2.2485%
Extinction: Deluxe Edition$5.9985%
Extinction: Jackal Invasion$1.0485%
Extinction: Ravenii Rampage$1.0485%
Extinction: Skybound Sentinel$1.0485%
Fade to Silence$14.9950%
Fallout 4$14.9950%
Far Cry New Dawn$15.9960%
Felix The Reaper$7.4970%
Firefighters – The Simulation Platinum Bundle$13.9960%
Firefighters: Airport Fire Department$9.9960%
Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise$14.9925%
Forestry 2017 – The Simulation$5.9970%
Gauntlet: Slayer Edition$9.9950%
GOD EATER 3$19.7967%
God’s Trigger$5.2465%
Goodbye Deponia$4.9362%
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas®$10.0433%
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy$17.4950%
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City®$8.9940%
Grand Theft Auto®III$8.9940%
Graveyard Keeper$9.9950%
Graveyard Keeper Collector’s Edition$13.4955%
GRID Ultimate Edition$17.3971%
GRID Ultimate Edition Upgrade$14.9940%
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Super Edition$14.9975%
Hello Neighbor$7.4975%
Hello Neighbor Bundle$12.4975%
Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek$7.4975%
Homefront®: The Revolution$5.9970%$3.9980%
Homefront®: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle$11.9970%$7.9980%
How to Survive 2$5.9960%
Hunting Simulator$9.9975%$7.9980%
Idle Champions: Abyssal Chicken Familiar Pack$9.9950%
Idle Champions: Black Viper Skin Pack$4.9950%
Idle Champions: Calliope Skin Pack$4.9950%
Idle Champions: Deekin Skin Pack$4.9950%
Idle Champions: Imp Familiar Pack$2.4950%
Idle Champions: Lulu the Hollyphant Familiar Pack$4.9950%
Idle Champions: Makos Skin Pack$4.9950%
Idle Champions: Owl Familiar Pack$2.4950%
Idle Champions: Raccoon Familiar Pack$7.4950%
Idle Champions: Stoki Skin Pack$4.9950%
Idle Champions: The Curious Flumph Familiar Pack$9.9950%
Idle Champions: Tressym Familiar Pack$7.4950%
Idle Champions: Vizier the Steller’s Jay Familiar Pack$4.9950%
Idle Champions: Walnut Skin Pack$4.9950%
Injustice™ 2 – Legendary Edition$14.9975%
Intruders: Hide and Seek$4.9975%
It’s Quiz Time$11.9940%
Jak and Daxter Bundle$14.7963%
Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf Console Edition$7.4950%
Jurassic World Evolution$14.9970%
Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition$19.7964%
Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth$11.9970%
Killing Floor 2$9.8967%
Killing Floor: Incursion$9.9950%
Kona$2.9980%
Kona VR Bundle$5.9970%
L.A. Noire$19.9950%
LA-MULANA$9.8934%
LA-MULANA 2$17.4930%
Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk$19.9960%
Lapis x Labyrinth$9.8967%
Laser League$7.4950%$5.9960%
LEGO® DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition$18.7475%
LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition$9.4473%
LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass$7.4950%
LEGO® The Incredibles$14.9975%
Lichdom: Battlemage$1.4985%
Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2-5 Bundle$14.8455%
Life is Strange Complete Season$3.9980%
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season$3.3980%
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition$4.9980%
Little Nightmares Complete Edition$7.4975%
Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass$2.4975%
Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time$12.4975%
Loading Human: Chapter 1$4.4985%
Manhunt$8.9940%
Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God$11.9940%
Mark of the Ninja: Remastered$8.9955%
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition$17.9970%
Mass Effect™: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition$14.9950%
Memories of Mars$13.9930%$11.9940%
METAL GEAR SURVIVE$5.9980%
METAL MAX Xeno$11.9970%
Metro 2033 Redux$5.9970%
Metro Redux$8.9970%
Metro: Last Light Redux$5.9970%
Mighty No. 9$4.9975%
Monster Jam Steel Titans$19.9950%
Monster Jam Steel Titans – Fire and Ice$1.9950%
Moons of Madness$17.9940%
Mortal Kombat X$7.9960%
Mountain Rescue Simulator$11.9960%
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore$8.9970%
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy$19.5972%
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER$8.9985%
NBA 2K20$4.7992%
Need for Speed™ Payback – Deluxe Edition$10.4965%
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered$14.9970%
Ninjin: Clash of Carrots$4.9950%
Nioh – The Complete Edition$18.4963%
ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Edition$12.6785%
ONE PIECE World Seeker$19.7967%
Override: Mech City Brawl$4.4985%
Override: Mech City Brawl – Bellona$0.9975%
Override: Mech City Brawl – Maestro$0.9975%
Override: Mech City Brawl – Mirai$0.9975%
Override: Mech City Brawl – Season Pass$2.2485%
Override: Mech City Brawl – Stardust$0.9975%
Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition$5.9985%
Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Skin Pack$1.7980%
Peggle 2$2.9975%
Portal Knights$7.9960%
Portal Knights – Bibot Box$2.0930%
Portal Knights – Box of Grumpy Rings$2.0930%
Portal Knights – Box of Joyful Rings$2.0930%
Portal Knights – Emoji Box$2.0930%
Portal Knights – Gold Throne Pack$2.7930%
Portal Knights – Portal Pioneer Pack$2.0930%
Portal Knights -Lobot Box$2.0930%
Professional Construction – The Simulation$8.7465%
Project CARS 2$9.5984%
Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition$9.8967%
PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness$9.8967%
Pure Farming 2018$10.4965%
Pure Farming 2018: Digital Deluxe Edition$13.9965%
Puyo Puyo™Tetris®$11.9940%$9.9950%
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered$8.9970%
RiftStar Raiders$7.9960%
Risen 3 – Enhanced Edition$4.9975%
Road Rage$2.9985%
Saints Row IV Re-Elected$4.9975%
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell$3.7475%
Sea of Solitude$9.9950%
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun$9.9980%
Shadow Tactics: Game+Theme$10.9978%
Shadows: Awakening$9.8967%
Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter$12.4975%$7.4985%
Shining Resonance Refrain$13.4955%
Silence$8.9970%
Skyhill$3.9980%
Slime Rancher$9.9950%$7.9960%
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts$15.9960%
SOULCALIBUR VI$14.9975%
SOULCALIBUR VI Season Pass$14.9950%
South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™ – Season Pass$14.9950%
South Park™: The Stick of Truth™$8.9970%
Space Blaze$9.9950%
Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition$11.9960%
Space Hulk: Tactics$7.4975%
SpeedRunners$3.9960%
SpeedRunners Deluxe Bundle$6.7960%
State of Mind$7.9980%
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection$14.9950%
Sudden Strike 4$9.8967%
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD$19.9950%
Super Neptunia RPG$15.9960%
Surf World Series$8.9940%
SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET$9.9975%
TALES OF BERSERIA$9.9950%
TEMBO THE BADASS ELEPHANT$5.9960%
Tennis World Tour$11.9980%
Tetraminos$2.4975%
The BioWare Bundle$14.9975%
The Caligula Effect: Overdose$19.9960%
The Dark Eye Bundle$15.9960%
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim® VR$19.7967%
The Evil Within$5.9970%
The Evil Within® 2$29.9950%
The Giants Bundle$11.9960%
The King of Fighters XIV$19.9950%$15.9960%
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV Special Anniversary Edition$19.7967%$13.7977%
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame$15.9960%
The LEGO® Movie Videogame$5.9970%
The Long Journey Home$11.9970%
The Lost Child$12.4975%
The Warriors®$8.9940%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition$14.9970%
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales$9.9950%
Titan Quest$14.9950%
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition$9.8967%
Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Gold Edition$12.4975%
Torment: Tides of Numenera$9.9980%
Totally Reliable Delivery Service$9.7435%
Totally Reliable Delivery Service Deluxe Edition$14.3940%
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince$8.9970%
Troll and I™$4.4985%
Tropico 5$7.4970%
Tropico 5 – Complete Collection$10.4970%
Truck Racing Championship$19.7967%
Underworld Ascendant$14.9950%
UNO®$4.9950%
Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception$8.9970%
Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception and Truth Bundle$12.4975%
Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth$8.9970%
Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition$6.9965%
Valkyria Chronicles 4$14.9950%
Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition$19.9960%
Valkyria Chronicles Remastered$9.9950%
Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle$15.9960%
Valkyria Revolution$14.9950%
Vanquish$17.4930%$14.9940%
Vikings – Wolves of Midgard$13.9965%
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr$9.9975%
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Prophecy$12.9935%
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium edition$13.7475%
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection$19.5972%
Warhammer Chaosbane$19.7967%
Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe Pack$3.2967%
Warhammer: Chaosbane Season Pass$6.5967%
We Happy Few$11.9980%
We Happy Few Digital Deluxe Edition$15.9980%
We Happy Few Season Pass$3.9980%
Wolfenstein: The New Order$5.9970%
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood$5.9970%
World of Farming Bundle$13.9960%
World of Simulators Bundle$17.4965%
WRC 5 eSports Edition$6.9980%$5.2485%
WRC 6$9.9980%$7.4985%
WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship$9.9980%$7.4985%
WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship$16.4967%$13.9972%
XCOM® 2$14.9975%
ZONE OF THE ENDERS: The 2nd Runner – M∀RS$13.4955%

Will you be picking up anything in the PS Store Under $20 sale?

[H/T to MP1st for the full list, links, and table formatting]