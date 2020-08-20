The fourth story campaign DLC for Borderlands 3 is peeking over the horizon. Gearbox Software has yet to unleash concrete details about the next batch of content, but that will change in the coming days. On August 25th, the developer plans to officially unveil Borderlands 3’s Campaign DLC 4.

In announcing news of the forthcoming reveal, Gearbox shared the following teaser on Borderlands‘ Twitter page:

Fans may recognize the meditating gentleman in the above teaser video as none other than Krieg. This character’s franchise debut dates back to the Borderlands 2 days, where he originally appeared as a playable Psycho character via DLC add-on. One of Krieg’s most interesting qualities was the voice inside his head. It often divulged bits of information about his past and tried its darnedest to control his more… murderous tendencies. Apart from his voice being heard in some of Borderlands 3’s ECHOs, Krieg has not appeared in the series’ most recent entry yet. Evidenced by the teaser above, that much may change in the near future.

It’s unlikely Krieg will be playable again, however. Gearbox has previously said that they don’t want to bring more playable characters to the game, but expand the story and arsenal for the existing characters. Much like past playable characters taking on NPC roles in the sequels, Krieg will likely be something of a quest-giver in this upcoming expansion, central to whatever twisted tales Gearbox wants to tell next.

Borderlands 3 is available now digitally and at retail for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. After years of silence about the franchise’s future, Gearbox launched the title last September. Since then, the developer has regularly updated the experience with new content. The first campaign DLC, Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot, launched in December 2019. Guns, Love, and Tentacles counts as the second batch of post-launch story content, arriving this past March. The third paid DLC is Bounty of Blood, which hit digital storefronts in June. The three month cycle should put the upcoming fourth expansions, MAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAA!!!!!!!!!!! (probably not the actual name, but who knows?), out sometime in September.

[Source: Borderlands on Twitter]