After a lengthy ARG, the community finally unlocked the teaser for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, with a full reveal to come next week inside of the free-to-play Warzone. Fans expected that would be it until August 26th, but Treyarch had other things in mind. The developer released a single piece of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War key art, showing a rather colorful yet ominous departure from the series’ traditional aesthetic.

The art doesn’t give us a lot of details to glean about Black Ops Cold War’s narrative, but seems to hint at some kind of divided identity for the shown character between Russia and the US. The colorful designs appear to be propaganda posters for each nation. The Cold War was fought with a lot of espionage, not so much on direct battlefields (hence its name), so could this be hinting at a double agent caught between the propaganda of two countries? It’s still not quite clear whether this is a reboot of the Black Ops sub-series, set within the currently established story, or even what time frame it takes place in. The character shown is not an existing Black Ops character, at least as far as anyone can tell.

The official Call of Duty Twitter provided a bit more context with an animated version of the key art. “Time is ticking. The danger is real. Worldwide reveal August 26th.” the tweet reads in a font that looks very much like it could have come off of a typewriter. Just having fun, or another hint? The video itself doesn’t provide much added context except showing more of the propaganda and focusing on the “ripping” that is seen at the center of the static image.

Look for the full reveal of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War in Warzone next week.