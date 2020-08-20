On August 13th, Demon’s Souls for the PlayStation 5 received a rating in Korea. This seems especially noteworthy since there’s still no word on exactly when the title will launch. However, a rating suggests it may very well launch sooner than anticipated.

Gematsu spotted the Demon’s Souls rating listing in Korea, then shared the news in the following Twitter post:

Missed this last week, but Demon’s Souls was rated in Korea on August 13 https://t.co/wG2n5vGR1U pic.twitter.com/5teyeQFVnl — Gematsu (@gematsucom) August 20, 2020

The outlet further noted that, as of now, Spider-Man: Miles Morales appears as though it is the only other PS5 title to receive a rating. That the standalone adventure will serve as a PS5 launch experience this holiday seemingly offers yet another hint that Demon’s Souls may not be too far off from release. Of course, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet. Neither Sony nor developer Bluepoint Games has offered firm details on the matter.

After more than a year of teasing a “re-envisioning,” Bluepoint unveiled the Demon’s Souls remake as its next project during the PS5 games event in June. Apart from the trailer released during said event, nothing else about the title is known at present.

Sony originally published FromSoftware’s Demon’s Souls in Japan in early 2009. Atlus is responsible for the RPG’s distribution in North America, however. This beloved gem serves as the precursor to the Dark Souls franchise, which in turn set the stage for what is now known as the Soulslike subgenre. Needless to say, the remake for Demon’s Souls is making lots of dreams come true.

[Source: grac.or.kr via Gematsu on Twitter]