Agent 47 is ready to take on a murder mystery in the English countryside. No, he did not cause the murder mystery. We don’t think. Yet. But hey, the eponymous Hitman is never one to miss taking advantage of a perfect situation to finish a job. The newest Hitman III Mission Story was revealed today by IO Interactive and it sees players heading to Dartmoor and Thornbridge Manor for a reverse-engineered murder mystery, shown today in a reveal trailer for the new location. As luck will have it, Agent 47 will be able to take on the role of detective, doling out some murder while on the hunt for clues. Who said multitasking doesn’t exist?

The misty moors of England are a far cry from the previously revealed glitz, glamour, and oppressive human rights violations of Dubai. The new location provides a unique chance for the development team to tell a story within a story, in a setting that’s as familiar as all those episodes of Masterpiece Theater you never watched. “Hitman missions are very complicated affairs with plenty of moving parts and lots of characters you are able to interact within a huge variety of ways. In Dartmoor’s murder mystery, we are dialing all of that up to 11,” said Hitman III lead writer Nick Price.

“Every member of the family is a possible suspect and it’s been quite the challenge to make sure everything doesn’t fall apart just because the player wants to play around. In fact, that sort of behaviour should be rewarded in a Hitman game, so we have been working hard on making sure that depending on what a player discovers during their investigation, outcomes might differ. It’s going to be great fun to see how everyone tackles this particular problem next year.” Hmm. Sounds like maybe someone should get their… “knives out?” Get it? Like the mo–look, it doesn’t matter. The point is there’s murder afoot and Agent 47 will now both solve and cause it.

Look for Hitman III, and this dark new murder mystery in the England location, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC in January 2021. This new location, along with every one ported into Hitman III, will be playable on PSVR as well.