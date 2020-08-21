Lair of the Clockwork God is a point-and-click adventure that meshes with platforming for a unique experience. Developer Size Five Games (The Swindle) plans to soon bring the title to consoles. It will first hit the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One consoles on September 4th. Those who preorder will receive a 15 percent discount. While a PlayStation 4 version is confirmed, a launch date presently remains under wraps.

Watch the following trailer to see how Lair of the Clockwork God’s point-and-click mechanics meld with those of the platformer variety:

Size Five Games originally released Lair of the Clockwork God on PC via Steam earlier this year. Players assume the role of two different characters–Ben and Dan. These two are what provides the game with its genre balancing act. Ben is billed as a fan of classic LucasArts adventure titles. Thus, “his feet never leave the floor” as he sets out on puzzle-solving endeavors. Meanwhile, his sidekick Dan wants to be the next big platforming mascot, which explains why his nose isn’t the same color as the rest of his body.

To stop a series of Apocalypses from destroying the world of Lair of the Clockwork God, players must rely on Ben and Dan’s unique skillsets. Each character serves the other in inventive ways. By solving point-and-click puzzles with Ben, for example, players will be able to craft upgrade items meant for Dan. Jumping, running, and shooting with Dan will lead to new puzzles for Ben to solve. In addition, their combined efforts should lead to an old computer finally learning about the power of feelings.

