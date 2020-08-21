Gird Your Loins as Meat Week Begins in Fallout 76

Raw? Medium? Overcooked to the point of barely resembling meat at all? No matter how you like your protein served there’s a place at the meat-based table in Fallout 76. Why all this flapping of the gums about flesh? Well, it’s officially Meat Week in Fallout 76, the tastiest event to come around all year long. The event started yesterday and was announced for its second-year return in a blog post by Bethesda, hyping up hopefuls for a heaping helping of huge hunks of herbivore. And other beasts, of course. After all, this is a post-apocalyptic Appalachia and sometimes that means eating the meat that’s in front of you. Gross? Depends on your tolerance for mystery food that tastes like chicken.

…As I was saying: The secret to cooking squirrel is actually pressure-cooking the meat, as to liquefy the bones and keep the flesh as whole as possible. And if you think I’m joking then you clearly don’t know where I was born. Fun cooking tip aside, Meat Week has a ton of fun stuff in store for those looking to get in on the festivities. Super Mutant chef extraordinaire Grahm and his trusty, potentially tasty companion Chally the Moo-Moo return once more to dole out prizes and some fantastic cosmetic rewards. And meat. Of course. I figured that was obvious?

“For the next seven days, you can take on Prime Beasts throughout Appalachia at Primal Cuts events, which will begin every 15 minutes. Take the Prime Meat you earn from completing these events to Grahm’s Meat-Cook near Vault 76 at the top of every hour, and then turn it in for some Legendary Scrips,” says Bethesda. “While you’re there, you can lend the Super Mutant a hand with throwing his shindig. The more successful the party, the better your chances to receive some fun rewards!”

Say, who’s hungry? If you’re fixin’ to get your vittles on then you better act fast. Just like that time in college when it was finals week and I couldn’t stop throwing up, Meat Week only lasts for so long. Until August 26th, to be precise. So get out there, find some meat, beat it, and eat it!

In that order.