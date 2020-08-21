Haven’t yet taken to the board as Tony Hawk in the Warehouse Demo, but itching for your Tony Hawk’s fix? As luck would have it, Activision is giving fans a final pre-launch look at the 4K majesty that is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 via this launch trailer that came out today across all the usual suspects. The new gameplay gives us new looks at old levels such as San Francisco, Downhill Jam, and more, including comparisons with some of the original versions, a look at mutliplayer, and… an alien. Perhaps hinting at the return of the franchise’s infamous secret characters?

Seeing Downhill Jam again is enough to give anyone nightmares and a full-on panic episode from how much grief that level caused many a youth. Besides footage of the places you’ll go and skate on, the trailer also gives some up-close looks at the character models and animations found within Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. And we gotta say: The game looks fantastic and would absolutely blow the mind of me from 1999. Then again, me from 1999 would also be amazed that Pop-Tarts now come in 24 packs, so we’re clearing a pretty low bar.

It’s also our first look at the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 multiplayer, showing multiple skaters riding together. It also takes a moment to highlight an alien from the game’s Roswell level, and while the grey-skinned extraterrestrial is in traction in the level, it just might suggest more characters than just the pro skaters coming as secret characters. After all, crazy skaters have been a Tony Hawk’s staple since the beginning.

The game’s September 4 release date can’t come soon enough, so hopefully, this trailer can hold one and all for the next fortnight. If not, then best get out there, preorder the game, and get yourself that Warehouse Demo before a lack of skateboarding literally drives you to insanity, or worse.

What characters do you want to see show up as secret skaters? Think Spider-Man will return to skateboarding for yet another PlayStation exclusive deal?