Earlier this week, Chinese martial arts action game Black Myth: Wu Kong was revealed to the world and its stunning 13-minute trailer caught the internet by surprise. Such was its popularity that it was one of the most talked-about games this week, and IGN reported that the indie title was not only its biggest news story on the day of the reveal but it also amassed 10 million views on video site BiliBili alone.

Feng Ji, the founder of developer Game Science, has since taken to Weibo to address the trailer’s reception and has revealed that the studio was aiming to attract developers and recruit them by releasing an “honest” video.

According to a translation by ResetEra users (verified by IGN), Ji said that although the team is happy with the reception, they won’t let the popularity get to their heads and even asked viewers to forget what they have seen because the trailer was not their best effort and the final product will be improved in numerous ways.

Interestingly, Ji pointed out a number of flaws in the trailer, including a low frame rate in one scene. According to him, sound depth and implementation needs to be improved, animation needs to be refined, some areas of the game are in poor shape, and physics need to be improved.

Game Science developers now plan to put their heads down and get to work and have told fans not to expect any updates for the foreseeable future.

Black Myth: Wu Kong is targeting next-gen consoles and PC.

[Source: ResetEra via IGN]