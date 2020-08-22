Sony Interactive Entertainment’s senior vice president and head of global marketing, Eric Lempel, has expressed his confidence in the PlayStation 5‘s lineup and has said that it will be the best lineup in the history of PlayStation.

Speaking to Games Industry, Lempel teased that the company has yet to reveal a lot of promising content born out of its first-party studios as well as third-party partnerships around the globe.

Once you get beyond all of the features of the PlayStation 5, which makes it a true next-generation product, it’s about the content. The content that will be in the launch window and beyond is incredibly exciting. I would say that this is the best lineup that we’ve ever seen in the history of PlayStation, between our Worldwide Studios groups and our partners from all the different publishers around the world. We’ve revealed some of that content, and naturally there will be more to come, but the way that the developers can engage with this platform, and create these new experiences with known IP as well as unknown IP, is incredibly exciting.

Sony talked about some of these experiences in a recent blog, where developers detailed the unique ways in which they are utilizing the PS5’s peripherals.

“Talking with the Demon’s Souls team, they’ve found that they could take simple things that were really not exciting moments in games in the past, and turn them into a sensory experience by using these features,” Lempel explained. “It’s something they’re saying that the features of the past couldn’t do in any way – couldn’t replicate the feeling of, in their words, opening a gate, or striking metal, or fire crackling in your hand.”

The PS5 is on track to release later this year.

[Source: Games Industry]