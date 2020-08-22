It’s no secret that Sony has been making a serious push towards globalization with unified branding and global campaigns, starting with 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man campaign. The company plans to continue these efforts, and has opted for a globalized launch of the PlayStation 5 as opposed to individual territory-based campaigns that it used to run in the past.

As part of this push, Sony came up with its new “Play Has No Limits” tagline that it believes will “resonate globally.” Speaking to Games Industry, SIE executive Eric Lempel explained how the company came up with the line.

We worked for a long time on this and really thought about what type of line could we use that will resonate globally, and naturally it will be translated and localized to all the different languages around the world, but what is the sentiment that we want to pass along that really represents the ambition we have as PlayStation, and really represents the products that we offer? So that is how we came up with Play Has No Limits. We feel it leans into a little bit of everything we do as PlayStation. We are always pushing the boundaries – that is one of the tenets of our brand – we are always looking to deliver new and exciting experiences, and this is a line that really shows that we are not going to stop doing that.

Lempel added that Sony will continue to tailor its small marketing campaigns to different regions, but those will complement the “bigger campaigns and bigger spots.”

[Source: Games Industry]